Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 6,183 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 1.4% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $26,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.05.

Shares of PNC opened at $183.95 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.27 and a 52 week high of $184.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,455 shares of company stock worth $546,810 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

