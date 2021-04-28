Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 7,039 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

C stock opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.02.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

