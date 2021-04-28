Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 2.7% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $53,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $32,900,569 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

Shares of BLK opened at $820.51 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.35 and a fifty-two week high of $827.84. The company has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $766.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $712.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.