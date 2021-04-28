Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after buying an additional 603,625 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,852,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,117,000 after buying an additional 61,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,575,000 after buying an additional 120,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $217.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $138.37 and a 12 month high of $218.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.