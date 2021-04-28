Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 12,235 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,235 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Dover worth $15,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,469,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Dover by 532.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after purchasing an additional 409,875 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Dover by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,230,000 after purchasing an additional 358,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dover by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,175,000 after purchasing an additional 270,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Dover by 469.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 273,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after purchasing an additional 225,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $147.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.93. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $79.87 and a 12-month high of $149.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

