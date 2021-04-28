Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 19,779 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,779 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Infosys by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Infosys by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,855,000 after purchasing an additional 187,830 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 358,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $2,851,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

NYSE INFY opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

