Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 236,407 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,407 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $18,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after acquiring an additional 650,831 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,648 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,728,000 after acquiring an additional 68,623 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $72.53 and a one year high of $103.78.

