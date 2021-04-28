Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 5,035 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.3% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $26,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after purchasing an additional 273,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $411,979,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.14. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $93.57. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

