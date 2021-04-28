PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00002843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $173.05 million and $1.50 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00075940 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,592,777 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

