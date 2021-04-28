Parsons (PSN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $964.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, analysts expect Parsons to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57. Parsons has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $43.53.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

