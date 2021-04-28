Parsons (PSN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $964.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, analysts expect Parsons to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Parsons stock opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57. Parsons has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $43.53.
Parsons Company Profile
Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.
Featured Article: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.