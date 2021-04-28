Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 1,120 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,849,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 2,309.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target (up from $208.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $173,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $1,913,719.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,473,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,597,631. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,717,412 shares of company stock valued at $834,855,635 in the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna stock opened at $183.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.22, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.01. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

