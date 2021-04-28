Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 694.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after acquiring an additional 853,876 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX opened at $505.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $526.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

