Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,525,000 after buying an additional 97,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,618,000 after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after acquiring an additional 776,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,676,000 after acquiring an additional 52,629 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT opened at $252.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.67.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.