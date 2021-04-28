Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $386.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $388.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.70 and its 200 day moving average is $350.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

