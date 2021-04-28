Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth $580,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 53,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.06.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $208.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $209.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

