Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 135.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $152.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $153.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.22 and a 200 day moving average of $140.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

