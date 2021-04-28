Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,350 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Nokia by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 72,135 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Nokia by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 711,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 110,820 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its position in Nokia by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 833,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 88,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Nokia stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

