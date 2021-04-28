Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) traded up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.78. 48,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,379,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.20.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

