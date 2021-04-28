Paxos Standard Price Down 0% Over Last Week (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Paxos Standard coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $908.83 million and $64.65 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00053015 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00016110 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 909,804,609 coins. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

