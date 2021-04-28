PAYCENT Trading 34.2% Lower Over Last Week (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $159,589.96 and $869.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00065326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.33 or 0.00883440 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00065343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00096742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001591 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

