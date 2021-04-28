Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,691,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX stock opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.