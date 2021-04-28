Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,437 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Paychex worth $34,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after buying an additional 1,224,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,741,000 after buying an additional 398,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

