Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.940-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96 billion-$4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.99 billion.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.