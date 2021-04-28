Payfair Achieves Market Capitalization of $101,830.24 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 937.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Payfair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Payfair has a market cap of $101,830.24 and approximately $177.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Payfair has traded 917.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Payfair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00066637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00020553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.78 or 0.00824143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00064531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00096344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,413.39 or 0.08033234 BTC.

About Payfair

Payfair (PFR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 coins and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 coins. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Payfair is payfair.io . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayFair is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Payfair

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Payfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Payfair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.