Payfair (PFR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.00

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Payfair has a total market cap of $101,764.41 and $7.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Payfair has traded 871% higher against the US dollar. One Payfair coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00065807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00020850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00072787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.51 or 0.00836020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00096608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Payfair (PFR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 coins and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 coins. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Payfair is payfair.io . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayFair is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

