PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 76,863 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.4% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of PayPal worth $346,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 809.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 32,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,241 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 88.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 15,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $271.92. 320,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,971,782. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.90 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

