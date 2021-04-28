PayPal (PYPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. PayPal has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 4.54-4.54 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.99-0.99 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PayPal to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $268.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.84. PayPal has a 1 year low of $115.90 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $315.66 billion, a PE ratio of 101.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

