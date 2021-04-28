Paytomat (PTI) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, Paytomat has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Paytomat coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Paytomat has a market cap of $189,637.12 and approximately $8,167.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00061322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00272941 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $567.18 or 0.01032177 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00026103 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.21 or 0.00722852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,782.24 or 0.99694321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

