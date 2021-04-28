Pazoo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZOO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pazoo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZOO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,476,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Pazoo stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 51,670,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,243,508. Pazoo has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Get Pazoo alerts:

Pazoo Company Profile

Pazoo, Inc operates as a health and wellness company. It offers laboratory testing services for marijuana. Pazoo, Incwas formerly known as IUCSS, Inc and changed its name to Pazoo, Inc in May 2011. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Pazoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pazoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.