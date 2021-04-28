PCF Group (LON:PCF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.59

PCF Group plc (LON:PCF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 24.59 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 23.24 ($0.30). PCF Group shares last traded at GBX 23.80 ($0.31), with a volume of 118,848 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of PCF Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.59. The company has a market cap of £59.74 million and a PE ratio of 39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.62.

PCF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Consumer Finance, Business Finance, Azule Finance, and Bridging Finance. The Consumer Finance segment provides consumer personal loan and conditional sale finance for motor vehicles.

