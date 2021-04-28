PDC Energy (PDCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. The company had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.83 million. On average, analysts expect PDC Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDCE opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $42.79.

In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,380.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.