Pearson (LON:PSON) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pearson to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 831 ($10.86) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 796.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 697.72. The stock has a market cap of £6.26 billion and a PE ratio of 20.26.

In other Pearson news, insider Sally Johnson sold 7,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 779 ($10.18), for a total transaction of £56,126.95 ($73,330.22). Also, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 6,075 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £49,997.25 ($65,321.73).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

