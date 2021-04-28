Peercoin (PPC) 1-Day Volume Tops $203,677.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002094 BTC on major exchanges. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $30.96 million and $203,677.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,906,177 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

