Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.67. 258,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,838. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.85 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $77.86 and a twelve month high of $148.80.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.79.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.