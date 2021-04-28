PegNet Price Tops $0.0003 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. PegNet has a market cap of $722,931.90 and approximately $2,998.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PegNet has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PegNet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00061438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.88 or 0.00275009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $573.84 or 0.01059984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.45 or 0.00708295 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,297.72 or 1.00298025 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.