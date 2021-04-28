Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,391,200 shares, an increase of 754.5% from the March 31st total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,007,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

PENMF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. 227,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,767. The company has a market cap of $23.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.15. Peninsula Energy has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peninsula Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project situated in Wyoming; and interest in Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

