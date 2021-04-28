PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $20.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 million. On average, analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PFLT opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.