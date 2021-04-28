PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

PNNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,066,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 132,352 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 137,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 72,092 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $445.85 million, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $6.68.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

