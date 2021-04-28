PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. On average, analysts expect PennantPark Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $445.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $6.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNNT shares. JMP Securities started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

