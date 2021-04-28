Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $973.29

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 973.29 ($12.72) and traded as high as GBX 1,019 ($13.31). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 1,016 ($13.27), with a volume of 430,973 shares.

The company has a market cap of £4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05, a quick ratio of 13.59 and a current ratio of 18.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 993.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 973.29.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

In related news, insider Gill Rider purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 901 ($11.77) per share, with a total value of £10,001.10 ($13,066.50). In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,140 shares of company stock worth $1,030,150.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.