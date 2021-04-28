Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEGRY shares. Citigroup upgraded Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Pennon Group stock opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

