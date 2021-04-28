Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Issues Earnings Results

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PAG traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.75. The company had a trading volume of 260,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $29.65 and a 12-month high of $90.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.44 and its 200 day moving average is $66.31.

PAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

