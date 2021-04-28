Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.690-0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $806.03 million-$827.43 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.05 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.800-2.950 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.27.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair stock opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $65.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.