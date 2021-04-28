Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.77. Pentair posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Pentair by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,124,000 after purchasing an additional 761,328 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Pentair by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 556,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $99,205,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,213,000 after acquiring an additional 70,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.19. 1,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,504. Pentair has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $65.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

