Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average of $55.70. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $65.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.27.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

