Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $195.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00076607 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004700 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000099 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 56.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,586,659 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

