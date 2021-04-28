pEOS Price Up 111.5% This Week (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One pEOS coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. pEOS has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $243.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, pEOS has traded 111.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.09 or 0.00273963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.09 or 0.01043946 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00025740 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.62 or 0.00710472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,455.72 or 1.00069350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

