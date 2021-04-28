PEPS Coin (PEPS) Reaches Market Cap of $513,190.33

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $513,190.33 and approximately $271.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002984 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012307 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.11 or 0.00326137 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 90.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,698,804 coins and its circulating supply is 44,458,638 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

