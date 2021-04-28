PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,089 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.75. 59,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,674,818. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

