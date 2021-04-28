PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,351 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $142.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.40.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

